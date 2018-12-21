St. Nick seen directing drivers in Jefferson County home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Santa could be seen out on the streets Friday directing traffic throughout Jefferson County. The jolly old elf teamed up with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to remind drivers to slow down, drive safely and buckle their seat belts so that they can get home for the holidays.

“Today I'm just making sure that families get home and start their Christmas off with a bang,” Santa said on behalf of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The man in the red suit surprised students and bus drivers at Northwest Valley Middle School then stopped off at busy intersections throughout the day, like this one at Highway W, Highway 109 and Highway FF in Eureka.

“Each intersection has a possibility of being dangerous but as long as we drive safe, take our time, don't rush through intersections, and always wear your seat belt, we will be fine," St. Nick said.

The sheriff’s office live-streamed Santa directing traffic with his message to drivers: “I've got a lot of gifts to deliver and I'm going to wear my seatbelt when I get in my sled and I'm always going to drive safe,” said Santa. “So when you get in a car, make sure you're safe, make sure you put your seatbelt on and you just pay attention to what's around you.”