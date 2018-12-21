The Clausmopolitan, a drink sure to spice up your party

ST. LOUIS - Looking for a way to spice up your holiday party? How about a festive cocktail? Jeff Daniels, Manager at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Clayton stopped by the Fox 2 News kitchen to share a few specialty holiday drink recipes.
Recipe: The Clausmoplitan
1.5 oz Pomegranate vodka
.75 oz Triple Sec
.25 oz fresh lime juice
.75 oz Pomegranate Monin syrup
.75 oz Cranberry juice
2 dashes of cranberry bitters
1 egg white
(2) Mrs. Claus` Cinnamon Appletini features:
1.5 oz Apple-and Cinnamon-infused Karlsson`s Gold Vodka
.75 oz John D. Taylor`s Velvet Falernum
.5 oz Lemon juice
1 oz Apple cider
1 dash Bar Keep Baked Apple Bitters
1 apple slice garnish
For more information: www.ruthschris.com
Phone: (314) 783- 9900