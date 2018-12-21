The Clausmopolitan, a drink sure to spice up your party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for a way to spice up your holiday party? How about a festive cocktail? Jeff Daniels, Manager at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Clayton stopped by the Fox 2 News kitchen to share a few specialty holiday drink recipes.

Recipe: The Clausmoplitan

1.5 oz Pomegranate vodka

.75 oz Triple Sec

.25 oz fresh lime juice

.75 oz Pomegranate Monin syrup

.75 oz Cranberry juice

2 dashes of cranberry bitters

1 egg white

(2) Mrs. Claus` Cinnamon Appletini features:

1.5 oz Apple-and Cinnamon-infused Karlsson`s Gold Vodka

.75 oz John D. Taylor`s Velvet Falernum

.5 oz Lemon juice

1 oz Apple cider

1 dash Bar Keep Baked Apple Bitters

1 apple slice garnish

For more information: www.ruthschris.com

Phone: (314) 783- 9900