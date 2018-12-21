Tim’s Travel – Holiday Express at the Third Degree Glass Factory

ST. LOUIS - Are you looking for a place where you can have some family fun and do some last Christmas minute shopping?
Tim Ezell is gearing up for some demonstrations, live music, and fun at Third Degree Glass Factory.
Holiday Express - Third Friday Open House
Third Degree Glass Factory
Friday, December 21, 2018
6pm - 10pmGlassmaking Demonstrations:
Glassblowing Demos at 6:15p, 7:30p, 8:45p.
Flameworking Demos at 6:00p, 7:30p, 8:45p.
