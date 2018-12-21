Tim’s Travel – Holiday Express at the Third Degree Glass Factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Are you looking for a place where you can have some family fun and do some last Christmas minute shopping?

Tim Ezell is gearing up for some demonstrations, live music, and fun at Third Degree Glass Factory.

Holiday Express - Third Friday Open House

Third Degree Glass Factory

Friday, December 21, 2018

6pm - 10pmGlassmaking Demonstrations:

Glassblowing Demos at 6:15p, 7:30p, 8:45p.

Flameworking Demos at 6:00p, 7:30p, 8:45p.