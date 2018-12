Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Friday, December 21 is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Six Flags is celebrating with a $21 admission for anyone who wears their ugly holiday sweater to the park December 21- 23.

The first 100 registered guests who show up tomorrow will be entered into the ugly sweater contest.

The first place winner will receive two 2019 season passes and a $200 gift card.

For more information visit www.sixflags.com