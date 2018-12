× Water main break shuts down part of Bonhomme Aveune

CLAYTON, Mo. – The westbound lanes of Bonhomme Aveune will be temporarily closed between Hanley Rd. and S. Bemiston due to a major water main break.

The break resulted in power outages and compromised a portion of the roadway.

Crews are currently working to repair the area and restore power.

Drivers should avoid the area. Repairs could take several hours.