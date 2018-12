Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Going back to college is a top New Year's resolution for many adults.

WGU Missouri is launching a scholarship just for students resolving to go back to school in the new year. The 'New Year, New You' scholarship is open to new students pursuing bachelor`s and master`s degrees.

Chancellor of WGU Missouri, Angie Besendorfer joined FOX 2 finding a University that fits right your and your families` needs.