Young Mens Night Out: What does it mean to be a man?

ST. LOUIS - Today some men in the making, grades 8-12, have the opportunity to learn some life lessons. University School District Superintendent, Dr. Sharonica Hardin Bartley joins Fox 2 News along with Michael Peoples, U-City High school Principal to tell about the "Young Men's Night Out: The Lion's Den" on Dec. 21.
For more information: www.ucityschools.org/t2g
Young Men's Night Out
The Lion's Den' Mentoring Event and Necktie Donation
11:30am - 4:00pm Friday, Dec. 21
University City High School
7401 Balson Ave.
University City