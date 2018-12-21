Young Mens Night Out: What does it mean to be a man?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Today some men in the making, grades 8-12, have the opportunity to learn some life lessons. University School District Superintendent, Dr. Sharonica Hardin Bartley joins Fox 2 News along with Michael Peoples, U-City High school Principal to tell about the "Young Men's Night Out: The Lion's Den" on Dec. 21.

For more information: www.ucityschools.org/t2g

Young Men's Night Out

The Lion's Den' Mentoring Event and Necktie Donation

11:30am - 4:00pm Friday, Dec. 21

University City High School

7401 Balson Ave.

University City