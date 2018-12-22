Hidden St. Louis gems for families to check out this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lisa Litvag and Angela Sandler are the Co-Founders of xplor, St. Louis` premier connector of families and individuals to activities and events. The company focuses on promoting and producing unique events for brands and organizations and connecting insiders to these inspiring experiences.

Sandler is a St. Louis natives and local expert on all things fun to do in the Lou. She joins us in the studio Saturday morning to talk about some of the hidden gems around the city that families and individuals can explore before the holiday season is over.

For more information, visit http://xplorcity.com/the-hookup/.