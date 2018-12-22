Hillsdale police and first responders surprise kids who witnessed double homicide, with Christmas gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, MO - Six North County kids who witnessed the horrific death of their father and aunt in Hillsdale last Saturday, got a pleasant and uplifting surprise Saturday morning.

Hillsdale police along with the Mid-County Fire Protection District rolled through Ranch Meadows Drive, delivering bags full of Christmas presents and toys for the Davis children.

Their grandmother Antionette McDaniel who lives in Jennings has been caring for them since last week.

“It just helped me feel like they will be able to get a little bit of normalcy, just a little bit," said McDaniel.

Their father, 25-year-old Dontay Davis, and aunt, 21-year-old Ahmira McDaniel, Antionette’s daughter, were shot dead inside of a home in the 2100 block of Cherry Avenue.

Police said all six kids ranging from ages 7-years to 7-months- old were at home and saw the tragedy unfold.

26-year-old Marvin Dickerson has been charged in their deaths.

“Today we were trying to help out with easing the immediate hurt that they went through in the loss," said Police Chief John Bernsen.

It’s a loss that can’t be replaced but for those who are caring for the kids, there is a comfort knowing that their community is there to support them.

"We are tired of the streets taking our children," said McDaniel, "but I think this will brighten people a little bit to show that there are people out there who still care."