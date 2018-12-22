× Inmate suicide leads county to end contract with transporter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ The southwest Missouri sheriff’s office has stopped doing business with a privately owned inmate transport company after an inmate fatally shot himself with an unsecured handgun.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office went so far as to file a probable cause statement against the guard who left the gun on the floorboard of an Inmate Services Corporation van. But no charges were filed over the death of 50-year-old Dennis Shaner. He used the unsecured weapon to kill himself in May after the van in which he was riding stopped at the jail.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says he contracted with another transport company. Inmate Services Corporation president Randy Cagle said in May that guards didn’t know Shaner was suicidal but hasn’t responded to recent messages.