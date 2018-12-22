Way of Lights in Belleville, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Father Andrew Knop, Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate, Director of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, IL, joins us to promote the 49th annual Way of Lights.

The 49th annual Way of Lights at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows runs until January 1st. It is open to public each day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Activities (closed December 24th, 25th and January 1st) include a petting zoo, camel and pony rides, carriage rides, Lego display, Christmas Tree room with trees from 12 countries, Gift Shop, restaurant, and a children's cove.

For more information, visit snows.org.