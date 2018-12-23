Double murder in north St. Louis early Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City police are investigating a deadly double shooting Sunday morning in north St. Louis. The shooting brings the city’s current homicide rate to 175, which is still lower than last year’s number of 205.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Aubert in north St. Louis at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say that both victims died on the scene.

Residents say that they heard around 10 gunshots.

Police say that a man and woman were sitting in a car when someone drove by and opened fire on the victims. The victims were shot multiple times. When officers arrived, they found one victim inside the car and another victim on the ground outside of the vehicle.

Homicide detectives have been requested. At this point, police say it’s unclear if the suspect knew the victims or if the victims were the intended targets. Police are still processing the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crimstoppers 1-866- 371TIPS.