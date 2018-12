Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Michaela Guzy is an American media executive, entrepreneur, and on-air show host. She is the executive producer for two online television shows about sustainable & immersive travel, Michaela`s Map and OhThePeopleYouMeet (an extended interview series).

Guzy joins us this morning to talk about dream trips for 2019 and to share some sustainable and immersive travel tips.

For more information, visit https://OhThePeopleYouMeet.com.