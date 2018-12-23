Off-duty officer chases down suspect in southside homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It has been a violent weekend in St. Louis with five murders in the city in just over 24 hours starting Friday night.

The latest fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis.

St. Louis homicide detectives have their hands full with this latest series of violence.

But they have one person of interest in custody thanks to some help from a quick-thinking north county officer.

Cell phone video shows an off-duty Northwoods police officer helping to bring a person of interest in a south St. Louis murder case into custody.

That killing happening just before 5 pm Sunday afternoon on Pennsylvania.

The Northwoods officer is identified as 49-year-old Ricardo Amezcua.

He told Fox 2 on the phone that he was dropping his daughter off for a birthday party at a family member`s house on Pennsylvania and was about to leave for work when he heard gunshots.

He went outside and saw a man running down the street with a gun just after the shooting.

He immediately chased after him.

Amezcua says the man raised the gun then dropped it.

Amezcua tells us he drew his own weapon but did not fire.

Instead, he ran after the man an arrested him a short time later.

Family members identified the victim 27-year-old, Kourtney Sneed.

They tell us that one of Sneed`s cousins shot him over a woman.

Sneed was shot just outside of his home...bullet holes could be seen in the door.

St. Louis police call multiple murders this weekend sad and upsetting.

They commended the actions of Amezcua.

A Northwoods Police Sergeant tells us Amezcua has been on the Northwoods force for one and a half years but has several years of previous law enforcement experience.

St. Louis police say they have no suspects in custody in connection with any of the other killings.

They also tell us they don`t think any of the murders are connected.

Sneed leaves behind an 8-year-old son.