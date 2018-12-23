St. Charles murder victim identified, police talking to suspect

ST. CHARLES, MO – The Major Case Squad has identified a St. Charles murder victim. Authorities say the victim is 31-year-old Brady David Wood of O’Fallon, Missouri. The Major Case Squad was called Friday evening to the 800 block of North 2nd Street in St. Charles for a body found in an alley by a passerby.

Wood’s body was found lying on a sidewalk.

Wood’s was identified by pictures released to the media showing a black hoodie with the wording ‘Beast’ and the Nike logo, along with a unique tattoo on the inside of his left arm.

Police also say they are questioning a ‘Person of Interest’ in the case but have not provided any information as to who the individual is.

The public is still being asked for assistance in the case to help find the Wood’s vehicle, a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville with no license plates.