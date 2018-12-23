That’s So Good pop up holiday buffet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Chef Nesee is famous for her delicious Lasagna and That`s Soo.. Good Sweet Potato Pie. That's So Good is motivated by her return customers and positive feedback that surfaces after they taste her food. That's So Good expects to grow rapidly and foresee an audience that would increase for years to come. Chef Nesee also plans to continue to create more recipes that people will love and learn how to prepare homemade dinners as household favorites.

That's So Good offers a pop up buffet at Better Family Life Educational Center on Tuesday's and Friday's from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the 'That's So Good' Facebook business page.