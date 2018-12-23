Third annual Winterfest Ice Rink in Kiener Plaza through January 1st

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It`s the winter tradition St. Louisans have been waiting for. The third annual Winterfest Ice Rink in Kiener Plaza hosted by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and the St. Louis Blues. This FREE community ice rink offers the opportunity to enjoy the thrills of outdoor winter sports under the beautiful downtown skyline.

The Winterfest Ice Rink at Kiener Plaza is now open every day in downtown St. Louis to enjoy over the holiday until January 1 (even open on Christmas Day). It`s the perfect holiday tradition with your kids and out of town guests. The rink is open from noon until 8 p.m.

The rink is appropriate for all ages and skating abilities.

It`s free to skate at Winterfest if you have your own skates, rentals are available in sizes from toddler to adult

The Winterfest Ice Rink has a hot chocolate stand and fireworks on New Year`s Eve.

Kids Skate Rentals are Free on Thursday and Friday: Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, will be offering free skate rentals for kids on Thursday and Friday each week during Winterfest.

Skate rentals are available for $12 for adults and $7 for children 3 - 15-years-old. Anyone with ice skates can skate for free.

For more information, visit ArchPark.org/Winterfest.