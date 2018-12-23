× West St. Louis hotel reopens after cleaning water sources

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Sunday the Marriott West St. Louis was reopened for business. The hotel had shut down briefly for workers to clean water sourced in the hotel to eradicate the legionnaires’ bacterium.

This comes after the Missouri Department of Health said two unrelated guests; who stayed the hotel were diagnosed with Legionnaires` Disease. Initial testing had shown Legionella bacterium DNA in some water samples taken from the hotel. Further testing is being done to confirm initial testing.

For now, the hotel chain has flushed the water system with disinfectant.

The health department is still advising anyone who develops symptoms of pneumonia within two weeks of their stay at the hotel to see a doctor.