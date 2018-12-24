× 24-year-old charged in weekend St. Louis killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A 24-year-old man has been charged in one of the weekend killings in St. Louis after he was nabbed by an off-duty officer.

Romello Thomas is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 27-year-old Kourtney Steed. Police say officers received a call Sunday about a shooting and found Steed wounded in a home.

An off-duty but uniformed police officer from the suburb of Northwoods chased after Thomas and arrested him. Police say a firearm was recovered.

Steed was one of five people killed over a 24-hour span in St. Louis, starting Saturday night. The other victims were 33-year-old John Watson, 24-year-old Brian Henley, 25-year-old Kevin Brown and 53-year-old Darren Avery.