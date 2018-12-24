Area organizations preparing to help the homeless and underserved on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The holidays are here and many of you are at home off work celebrating with your loved ones.

But some are working overtime right now to make sure everyone in need is receiving a special Christmas.

Santa Helpers Inc. warehouse phones have been ringing off the hook with kids putting in those last-minute requests to Santa Claus.

Santa Helpers Inc. will deliver toys to needy families in our area on Christmas morning, while other organizations will serve up hot meals putting a smile on many faces for bringing joy on Christmas.

Hundreds of volunteers will pack their cars with bags full of gifts before heading to homes, hospitals, and shelters.

"For those families, it means that someone cares about them and for the children it tells them they are valuable and they are important and it gives them hope for the future," said Rita Swiener.

Swiener started Santa`s Helper’s Inc. 50 years ago. She adopted one family for Christmas and bought all of their presents. She later founded the organization now with a warehouse filled with toys says she has delivered more than 900,000 gifts to kids and more than 40,000 families.

Meanwhile, other organizations in our area are preparing for Christmas Day meals that will be filled with joy like Peter and Paul Community Services. The tradition started in the mid 80's where each year they serve a hot breakfast including steaks and egg to hundreds of families in need. Breakfast will be served starting at 7 am at 811 Allen Avenue.