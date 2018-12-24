Low prices at the pump fueling record holiday traveling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This is expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons, and low gas prices are fueling people's decisions to hit the road.

AAA predicts 102 million American travelers (one-third of Americans) will drive to their year-end holiday destination.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.32, the cheapest pump price seen in the month of December since 2016. With a state average of $1.89, Missourians are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country.

AAA reports on Dec. 24, 2017, the average price for regular gas in the St. Louis metro was $2.35 per gallon. Monday (Dec. 24), the average in the metro was $1.91 for a regular gallon of gas.

In south St. Louis County, a regular gallon of gas is at low at $1.73 ($1.70 at membership retailers like Sam's Club and Costco).

Even Illinoisans are feeling some relief at the pump this holiday season. On Dec. 24, 2017, gas prices in the Metro East were about $2.51, according to AAA.

Average gas prices on Dec. 24, 2018:

$2.26 in Monroe County, IL

$2.15 in St. Clair County, IL

$2.13 in Madison County, IL

$1.92 in St. Louis city, MO

$1.94 in St. Louis County, MO

$1.89 in Jefferson, Lincoln and Warren counties, MO

$1.87 in St. Charles County, MO

$1.84 in Washington County, MO

$1.83 in Franklin County, MO