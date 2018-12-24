× St. Louis Symphony’s In Unison Chorus begins 25th year

ST. LOUIS – When the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra formed the In Unison Chorus, it was for a one-time performance. A quarter-century later, the 125-member chorus remains a popular fixture that has helped connect the symphony with the region’s black community.

The chorus, made up mostly of black singers and specializing in African and African-American music, began its 25th season last week with a Christmas program at Powell Symphony Hall. The season will include the traditional Black History Month performance with the symphony on Feb. 22 and a free concert on May 3.

The chorus was formed in 1994 for what was supposed to be a single performance of a jazz-classical opera tracing the history of African-Americans. The response was so positive that the chorus became a permanent fixture.