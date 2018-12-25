× County Police investigating body found in Kinloch

KINLOCH, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department a suspicious death in Kinloch, Missouri. Police tell Fox 2 that officers were summoned to an area near Wesley Avenue and Monroe Avenue around 4:15 pm Tuesday for a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim deceased on the ground.

The victim’s identity has not been determined yet.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or you can anonymously submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-571-TIPS (8477), you could potentially be eligible for a reward.