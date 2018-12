× Overturned tractor-trailer on eastbound I-55 at Poplar Street Bridge

ST. LOUIS – The eastbound Interstate 55 on-ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge was closed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The accident occurred around 8:15 a.m.

Authorities said the driver was attempting to get on the bridge to Illinois when he lost control of the tractor-trailer and overturned.

The driver had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.