St. Louis Jews, Muslims come together for ‘Day of Service’

BALLWIN, Mo. - Members of the Jewish and Muslim faith came together on Christmas Day for the eighth annual Jewish and Muslim Day of Service.

Organizers said the event started when a small group of Jews and Muslims decided to provide community service on Christmas Day so their Christian neighbors could take the day off and celebrate with their families.

Volunteers said the event demonstrates to the St. Louis community that people of different faiths and beliefs can set their differences aside and find a common ground to make a positive impact. The day of service is a joint effort through the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis and the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis.

Over the weekend volunteers baked hundreds of cookies and the treats will be delivered to St. Louis area Police and Fire Departments on Christmas Day. At 9 a.m. on Christmas, the volunteers will host their annual community breakfast at Daar-ul-Islam in Ballwin. After the breakfast, the volunteers will go to 25 different places across the region to give back and volunteer.