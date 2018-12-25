× Two men shot at Laclede’s Landing overnight

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting that took place overnight at Laclede’s Landing.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened at 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd and Morgan streets.

The first victim was shot in the abdomen and the second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Both were conscious and breathing when they were rushed to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.