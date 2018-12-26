× $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Christmas miracle happened for a lucky new millionaire in Chesterfield.

A ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 2, 8, 42, 43, and 50. The winner will receive the $1 million “Match 5” prize.

The winning ticket was sold at the Petro Mart (14201 Olive Blvd.) in Chesterfield.

This win marks the fifth time a Missouri Lottery player has won a Mega Millions “Match 5” prize in 2018.

“Congratulations if you’re holding the million-dollar ticket from last night’s drawing,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “Please keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to present your winning ticket at one of our Lottery offices.”

Draw game winners have 180 days after the date of the drawing to claim their fabulous prize. Prizes can be claimed at any of the state’s four lottery offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City, or Springfield.

The estimated jackpot value for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is set at $348 million, with a cash value of $210.2 million.