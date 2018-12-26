Conservation Connection: Repurposing your unneeded Christmas tree

ST. LOUIS - Why not make your final Christmas gift of the season one to nature? You can give a present that will have lasting benefits just by repurposing your live Christmas tree. It can be a boost to other plants and wildlife! Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation joins Fox 2 News today with some suggestions.