Day after Christmas deals just as big a draw as gift returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The day after Christmas is one of the busiest days of the year for returns but some shoppers have sales on their mind.

Tis the day after Christmas and all through the mall, shoppers seeking discounts had an early call.

“10 a.m. and it was crazy and everyone’s coming in and flocking all at once,” said one shopper.

Items are hung on their hangers with care as workers prepare for the shoppers they knew would be there.

“Just wanna make sure we had enough people staffed on the floor in the stores so that we can better assist the gas when they come in. All the managers are actually working today,” said Leslie Lindsay, Altr’d State.

With bags full of returns and money to spend, it’s onto each store with business to tend.

A shopper explained: “I had a few gift cards I received yesterday so trying to spend a little bit today and get some good deals.”

“Christmas decorations were 50 percent off. Got a new house got a fill it,” said one woman.

But if you head out to the store on this cold winter night, don’t forget to be polite.

“Make sure you have that receipt on you to make the return process a lot easier if you have that receipt,” said Lindsay.

Many stores have extended hours and brought in extra staff to help keep the lines moving.