× Dojo Pizza owner convicted of sex crimes against children

ST. LOUIS – A judge convicted the former pastor and owner of a south St. Louis martial arts studio and pizzeria on multiple counts of sex crimes against girls.

Loren Copp was accused of producing and possessing child pornography and using interstate facilities to coerce a minor to engage in sexual acts.

According to investigators, Copp groomed two girls at his business and then sexually abused them. Copp is accused of taking pictures of his victims while he raped them.

Dojo Pizza was a combination restaurant and martial arts studio that operated as a non-profit to support free karate classes.

Police responded to Dojo Pizza on Morganford in the fall of 2015 in response to calls Copp was contributing to the delinquency of a minor and endangering the welfare of a child. At the time, Copp told Fox 2 police said his building was not up to code and he had an unlocked handgun which endangered his children’s lives.

Dojo Pizza was raided the following month after a third young girl came forward to accuse Copp. Police found child pornography on Copp’s computers during the raid.

During the trial, prosecutors said Copp used fake Facebook and email accounts to communicate with his victims.

Copp represented himself in the 10-day bench trial which ended in April. Copp had been in jail since then awaiting the judge’s decision.