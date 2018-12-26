Marijuana is the new Christmas stocking stuffer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some people in California weren't worried about getting snow on Christmas, they were looking for more of a green holiday.

Owners of marijuana dispensaries throughout the state say, that cannabis has become a popular stocking-stuffer for Christmas.

Customers reportedly packed into stores throughout the Christmas season stocking up on cannabis gummies, chocolates, cartridges, and flowers. Adding that marijuana-infused product to take away some of the stress the Christmas season has brought them.

Some dispensary workers say they had five times the business during the days leading up to Christmas.

In California, you must be at least 21-year-old in order to enter a dispensary and purchase products from one.