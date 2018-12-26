Missouri Botanical Garden celebrates the first day of Kwanzaa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Wednesday, December26 is the first day of Kwanzaa and Missouri Botanical Garden is holding a ceremony from 12:00 until 4:00pm.

The event includes a traditional Kwanzaa ceremony, storytelling, musical performances and craft, and jewelry displays. and authentic African drumming and musical performances.

Kwanzaa is a Swahili term that means “first fruits,” and this contemporary African-American holiday centers around the feast table of the harvest.

Kwanzaa crafts, jewelry, and stamps will be available for purchase from the following vendors: Ajanaku Jewelry, Mama Katambwa’s Boutique, Renata’s African Influences.

The US Postal Service will also conduct a brief ceremony unveiling the newest Kwanzaa stamp in the Shoenberg Theater.