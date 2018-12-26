Nine traffic deaths recorded during Christmas weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Nine people died in traffic crashes during the 2018 Christmas holiday weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

According to the state police, that number is up this year from seven fatalities last year. Several people killed in those crashes were not wearing seatbelts.

The Christmas holiday weekend counted from 6 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. on December 25.

State police responded to 294 crashes in Missouri and people suffered injuries in 80 of those crashes.

The MSHP arrested 106 people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.