Person gunned down in vehicle in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a murder that took place Wednesday afternoon in north county.

The shooting took place around 3:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Chambers Road.

Police initially responded to an auto accident and found a 2006 grey Chevy Camaro that veered off the roadway and crashed near Chambers and Halls Ferry roads.

The shooting victim was found inside the Camero and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police blocked off Halls Ferry Road in both directions as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.