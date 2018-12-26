St. Charles County offers natural Christmas tree recycling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Now that Christmas is over what will you do with your Christmas tree? Consider recycling it.

St. Charles County’s Division of Environmental Health is accepting recycled trees starting Wednesday, December 26 until January 12 at eight locations. The trees will be ground into mulch or turned into chips for wood paths along walking trails.

You can also give your old tree to the U-S Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake in Illinois to be submerged as a fish shelter.

Remember all trees must be free of all ornaments and decorations.

The trees can then be dropped off at the following St. Charles County Recycle Works locations:

Recycle Works Central in St. Charles, 60 Triad South

Recycle Works West in Wentzville, 2110 East Pitman Avenue

Both are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 26 to Jan. 12. Please Note: The Recycle Works facilities are not open on Sundays.

Below is a list of additional tree collection locations in St. Charles County: