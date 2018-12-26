× St. Charles woman charged in fatal stabbing of husband

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles neighborhood woke up to heartbreak the day after Christmas as a 40-year-old father of five was stabbed to death in his home.

Prosecutors have since charged the victim’s wife, 36-year-old Brenna Davis, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police received a 911 call from their home on Lynnbrook Drive around 3:30 a.m. The man, Orville Davis, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being transported for a stab wound to his chest.

The couple was known to argue but there was nothing to suggest extreme violence, neighbors said. Police corroborated that information but said the couple had been experiencing marital problems.

Investigators learned the couple got into a heated argument and Brenna Davis got a knife. She then stabbed Orville in the face and chest several times.