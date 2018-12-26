Verdict scheduled Dojo Pizza’s Loren Copp in child porn case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A federal judge will announce a verdict this Wednesday, December 26 in the child sex trial of a former pastor and owner of do-jo pizza in south St. Louis.

Loren Copp is accused of producing and possessing child pornography and using interstate facilities to coerce a minor to engage in sexual acts.

According to investigators, Copp groomed two girls at his business and then sexually abused them. Copp is accused of taking pictures of his victims while he raped them.

Copp represented himself in the 10-day bench trial which ended in April. Copp has been in jail since then awaiting the judge's decision.

If convicted, Copp faces 30 years to life in federal prison.