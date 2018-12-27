Harsh wind knocks tree onto woman’s car; she says city should have removed tree a long time ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The bare branches on the tree outside Maxine Willey’s window has been a focus of concern for her for the past two years.

“There wasn't a green leaf on this tree for like three years,” Willey said.

She’s been worried the city tree would come crashing down at any moment, and it did Thursday morning after a strong gust of wind.

Willey heard the tree fall right on top of her car.

“My granddaughter started hollering, saying, ‘Granny, granny, what is that?’ I thought it was a dump truck or something and she said, ‘Your tree just fell on your car!'” she said.

The fallen tree totaled her 2011 red Toyota Corolla and she's frustrated, saying she and her neighbors in the 4900 block of Theodore Avenue called the St. Louis City Forestry Division complaining about the tree for the past two years but nothing was ever done.

“When I called them this morning, they said that they have it on schedule to cut it this winter but, you know, they didn`t make it,” said Willey. “If they would've cut this down, I wouldn't have this.”

Willey has car insurance but hopes the city will pick up her $1,000 deductible.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s Office said they have no record of anyone from the woman's block calling to report the tree and said there were also no reports made to the Citizens’ Service Bureau, which the city says is the best way to file a complaint.