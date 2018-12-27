× Internet provider aims to expand rural broadband in Midwest

COLUMBIA, Mo. – An Illinois-based internet provider is planning to spur broadband development in rural areas across five states in the central U.S.

Wisper ISP Inc. is set to receive money from the Federal Communication Commission to spur broadband development in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and Kansas. The company’s largest project is in Missouri. The Columbia Missourian reports that Wisper is getting more than $176 million from the FCC’s Connect America Fund for broadband development in 65 counties in Missouri.

Wisper CEO Nathan Stooke says the company will begin to receive the funding in the next four to six months.

An FCC news release says Wisper must build out 40 percent of its assigned areas within three years of financial eligibility. The company then must increase its development by 20 percent each subsequent year until the project is complete.

