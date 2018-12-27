× Madison County mother charged in diabetic daughter’s death

Edwardsville, IL (KTVI) – Madison County officials have charged a woman from Alton Illinois with intentionally denying medical treatment for her daughter’s diabetes, eventually causing the child’s death. In announcing charges today against 39-year-old Amber Hampshire, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbon alleged the woman first learned of her daughter’s diagnosis in 2013, but took measures to conceal the diagnosis and withheld treatment and medication. 14-year-old Emily Hampshire died on November 1 2018 after paramedics were dispatched to the family’s home in the 300 block of Brentwood Boulevard in Alton. The girl was not breathing and in cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital in Alton and then airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St Louis where she died. Amber Hampshire is now charged in the case and facing felony charges that include Manslaughter and Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.