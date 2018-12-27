MoDOT offers public a chance to buy historic Joachim Creek Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Changes are on the way for a historic bridge in Jefferson County and you can be a part of it.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is accepting proposals for the reuse of the bridge over the Joachim Creek on Route 61/67. Crews say the current bridge will be replaced in 2020.

The bridge is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places because of its local significance in transportation and engineering. Because of its eligibility, federal law requires any state proposing demolition of a historic bridge to first make it available for donation to a state or private entity. This means the bridge can be obtained by government entities, historical or civic groups, or even you – for free.

But there's a catch: you need to pay for the removal of the bridge if you want it.

If you are interested in taking part of all of the bridge, you can submit a proposal to MoDOT. Proposals are due by June 2019.