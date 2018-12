Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, Mo. - Due to the recent accidental shootings involving children, the Normandy Schools Collaborative is hosting a Safety Fair on Thursday, December 27.

They are teaming with law enforcement to offer free gun locks and information from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Normandy High School located 6701 St Charles Rock Rd, St. Louis, MO 63133.

There will also be information available on grief and trauma counseling services.

The Safety Fair is free of charge and open to the community.