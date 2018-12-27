Post Christmas, retail stores prepare for wave of Christmas gift returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Christmas may be over but the shopping season is not.

Retailers say the first few days after Christmas are their busiest days for returns and for shoppers seeking out some post-Christmas discounts.

Retailers across the country often slash their prices after the holiday in order to get rid of excess merchandise.

The retail industry had a good holidays season overall, according to MasterCard Spending Pulse holiday spending is up more than five percent compared to last year.

Total sales topped $850 billion making this season the best in the last six years.