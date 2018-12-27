Two-year-old recovering after dog attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, Mo. – A two-year-old Edwardsville girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog at a Christmas celebration in St. Louis County.

Her father and Normandy Police want help finding the dog to make sure no one else gets hurt. Neighbors are worried, too. They're praying for that little girl.

The girl, Dionne Howard, had just arrived at her great-grandmother’s house on Wooddale Lane off of Bermuda Road early Sunday evening.

Her grandfather noticed the dog and tried to shoo it away, said Dionne’s father, Donte Howard.

Instead, the dog knocked her and her young cousin to the ground, he said. Dionne was left with a large part of her cheek and parts of her lips torn apart. The dog ran off.

A Normandy PD Facebook post includes photos of her wounds with a warning about the graphic images. Police ask for the public’s help finding the dog. Descriptions of the animal vary.