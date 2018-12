Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Ambush want to help your little ones celebrate the new year. The team is hosting a "Year End Kids Bash" Saturday, December 29 after their game at the Family Arena.

Ambush players Ross Macgregor and Greg Kranz joined FOX 2 Thursday to talk about the event.

For more information: www.STLAmbush.com

Phone: (636) 477-6363

St. Louis Ambush Year End Kids Bash

9:05pm Saturday

The Family Arena

2002 Arena Pkwy.

St. Charles