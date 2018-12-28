× Amber Alert canceled, missing 6-month-old boy found

Update: Jaylon Hunter has been located

ST. ANN, MO – St. Ann Police Department issued an Amber Alert for an abduction in Dellwood on Friday, December 28.

According to authorities, a vehicle was stolen from the home located at 31 Westdell Dellwood with six-month-old Jaylon Hunter in the backseat.

Jaylon Hunter is described as 2-feet, 2-inches tall and 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray jogging suit.

The vehicle is described as a white 2018 Audi Q3 with Missouri license plates HM9C7D. It was last seen going eastbound on Chamber from Westdell.

The suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or call the Vanita Park Police Department at 314-427-8000.