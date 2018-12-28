Baby Boom: 31 Minnesota hospital staff members have 32 babies in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNESOTA - A birthing unit at one Minnesota hospital saw a bustling baby boom.

St. Cloud Hospital saw something special from the women who work there. A total of 31 staff members gave birth in 2018.

One mother who had twins raised the count to 32 babies making a record number of newborns for the unit.

Christmas marked the last day the final medical staffer gave birth.

Most of the mothers are registered nurses at the hospital but others are doctors and other support staff.

The unit has already started compiling a list of who's expecting next year and so far 15-women are on it.