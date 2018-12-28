× Blues & O’Reilly Slash Sabres 4-1

Ryan O’Reilly’s first game against his old teammates was a roaring success, a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. O’Reilly, acquired from the Sabres in the off season, scored the Blues fourth goal of the game to put the victory on ice. O’Reilly downplayed the first meeting against his former club, but you knew a goal would cap the night for him.

After a scoreless first period that saw former Blues backup goalie Carter Hutton stop all six Blues shots, while Jake Allen kicked out all ten of Buffalo’s shots in the opening 20 minutes. The Blues offense woke up in the second period on goals by Robert Thomas, Jay Bouwmeester and Pat Maroon to build a 3-0 lead. Jake Allen’s shutout bid ended late in the second period when the Sabres Jack Eichel scored a power play goal.

O’Reilly’s goal in the third period closed out the scoring with his team leading 14th goal of the season. Jake Allen stopped 30 of 31 Buffalo shots to get the win in goal.

The Blues have won five of their last seven games to improve their season record to 15-16-4, good for 34 points. They are seven points back of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's Blues interim head coach Craig Berube after the Blues 4-1 victory.