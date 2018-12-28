× Expect increased police presence during New Year’s Eve drive

ST. LOUIS – An anticipation of New Years Eve celebration in across the bi-state, police departments are announcing an increased police presence to ensure safety.

They are boosting the number of patrols scanning streets and highways for impaired drivers heading into to New Year’s Eve.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police and hundreds of local law enforcement agencies are teaming up for the annual ‘drive sober or get pulled over’ and ‘click it or ticket’ campaigns.