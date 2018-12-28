× Free Lyft Rides available in St. Louis through New Year’s Eve

ST. LOUIS – Need a lift on New Year’s Eve?

Ride-sharing company Lyft and drink distributor Major Brands are teaming up to offer 2,000 free rides.

Saturday, December 29 Major Brands will post a ride code on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

You can use the code on the Lyft app to get a $25 dollar ride credit.

It can be used between 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4:00 a.m on New Year’s day.

Only the first 2,000 to use the code will get the free rides.